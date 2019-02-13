



Police say a man is dead and another is hurt after a botched car theft in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. Neighbors in Roxborough woke up to homicide detectives walking around the property after a man died while trying to steal another man’s car, police say.

The alleged thief may have gotten away with stealing a man’s car from the driveway on the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue if the car’s owner didn’t confront him.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives say a 36-year-old man, who authorities have not yet named, tried stealing a car parked in the driveway.

A homeowner saw what was happening, came outside and a fight broke out between the two.

That’s when neighbors say the homeowner was seen throwing a punch, knocking the thief backward, when he hit his head on the porch.

