SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol officer’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a car authorities say was going too fast in the rain Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on eastbound Highway 50, west of the 34th Street exit. CHP says the patrol car was parked completely in the center median with its emergency lights on investigating a different crash involving a Prius.

At some point, a Mazda driver heading into the area lost control and spun out – rear-ending the patrol car.

The officer, who was outside of the patrol car, watched the whole crash unfold and was able to jump over the concrete center median to safety.

The crash crushed in the patrol car’s trunk and pushed it into the Prius.

CHP says the drivers of the Prius and Mazda were not hurt in the crash.