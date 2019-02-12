SACRAMENTO (CBS) — When it comes to performing a physical task, is more help better?
A new study by British and Japanese researchers shows more is better. They say doing something like moving a large table will become easier by the more people you add.
“The researchers found that the key to physical coordination was the ability to infer the group’s goal through touch,” the report said.
The tasks were completed with improvements apparent when second, third and even fourth people were added to the job.