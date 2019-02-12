Gov. Newsom Scales Back High-Speed Train PlanCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's ending the state's effort to build a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Governor To Punish California Cities For Not Building New HomesGovernor Gavin Newsom is pledging to enhance California’s housing supply goals by punishing cities that don’t approve enough new homes.

Police Warn Of Dangers Of New '48 Hours Missing Challenge' For TeensTeens apparently dare each other to disappear for two days in hopes their picture will show up on social media.

Governor's Office Changes Tune On High-Speed Train Hours After State Of The State AddressGovernor Newsom is clarifying his comments Tuesday night after hitting the brakes on California's high-speed rail project.

VIDEO: Cubs Get Into North Tahoe House And Go Straight To The FridgeA pair of young bear cubs managed to get into a North Shore home and made themselves right at home - and it was all caught on video.

CHP Officer Jumps Out Of The Way As Out Of Control Car Rear Ends Patrol VehicleA California Highway Patrol officer’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a car going too fast in the rain Wednesday morning.

Flooding Concerns In South Lake Tahoe As Winter Storm HitsSouth Lake Tahoe is bracing for a winter storm but some are concerned heavy rain will bring flooding to certain neighborhoods.

Chance Encounter Outside California Costco Helps Solve 5-Year Mystery Of Missing ManA chance encounter outside a Costco in Mount Hope helped solve the five-year-old mystery of a missing man a family believed was dead.

