If you’re a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Sacramento this week, from a unique take on a Shakespearean play to a showing of Oscar-nominated short films.

“Hamlet”

In this dark and intriguing rendition of the classic play “Hamlet,” choreographer Stephen Mills and artistic director Amy Seiwert bend the play’s original framework to the breaking point by replacing words with movement.

The resulting creation is a “dark, sumptuous journey,” according to Austin Arts Watch.

When: Friday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.

Price: $56

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films

Do you like short films? Stop by the Crest Theatre on Valentine’s Day for the 14th annual showing of Oscar-nominated short films. Check out this year’s animation nominees and cast your vote for which film deserves the big prize. The Academy Awards telecast takes place on Feb. 24.

When: Thursday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Where: 1013 K St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Price: $14

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Top Hats and Hoodies (comedy and magic show)

This unique combination event features both magicians and comedians. Host Kyle Littleton takes the audience on a journey of tomfoolery, laughs and trickery.

When: Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.

Where: 1710 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets