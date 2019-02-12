



— A kindergarten student in Tennessee said her teacher hit her in the face with a ruler for “tattletaling,” according to the girl’s mother.

Ciara Morgan said she was shocked when she picked up her daughter, Hailey Turner, from Cummings Elementary School in Memphis a few weeks ago.

“I actually cried because she had a big bruise around her eye,” Morgan told WHBQ.

Morgan said her five-year-old daughter was struck after she told the teacher one of her classmates wasn’t following directions.

“She said the teacher reached into her desk, pulled out a ruler, walked over to her and told her ‘no tattletaling’ and popped her,” Morgan said.

ALSO: Rocklin Teacher Who Questioned School Shooting Protest Is Running For President

The Shelby County School Distract said the teacher was “removed from the school and received disciplinary consequences in accordance with board policy.”

But then on Thursday, Turner’s family discovered that the teacher in question was back in school and that Hailey had been removed from her class.

Meantime, the family also learned the Tennessee Department of Education, the agency responsible for determining if the teacher can keep her license, has not reviewed a report filed by the Shelby County School District.

WATCH: Teacher Appears To Repeatedly Punch Student Who Threw Desk

Members of the family said the principal of the school refuses to meet with them to talk about the incident, and the Hailey’s mother has received a letter saying she’s no longer allowed on school property.

Meantime, Turner is recovering from her injury.

“She’s better, way better,” Morgan said.