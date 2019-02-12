Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Wondering where to find the best artisanal chocolate in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for a gift for a special occasion or someone.

1. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

Photo: Brian H./Yelp

Topping the list is Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates. Located at 1801 L St., Suite 60 in Midtown, the chocolatier, which also offers macarons and more, is the most popular spot of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,427 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kobasic’s Candies

Photo: kae s./Yelp

Little Pocket’s Kobasic’s Candies, located at 5324 Riverside Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews.

3. See’s Candies

Over in Arden Fair, check out the venerable See’s Candies, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolate-focused candy shop in the Arden Fair Mall, at 1689 Arden Way.

4. Godiva Chocolatier

Photo: michelle s./Yelp

And then there’s Godiva Chocolatier, also in the Arden Fair Mall, a favorite with four stars out of 53 reviews. Stop by 1689 Arden Way to hit it up the next time you’re looking for a last-minute gift.