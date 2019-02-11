



— Neighbors all across the Sierra are buried beneath feet of snow and without power for several days. The light, however, for one couple Monday was a welcoming sight.

“It was wonderful, smiles on our faces,” said Rhonda Thilo.

After eight days, Rhonda and Dennis Thilo finally have electricity.

“It was a surprise to have a come on today,” he said.

The storm dropped heavy snow across the Sierra, leaving drivers stranded and keeping thousands of customers in the dark. Dennis says they’ve had 30 years to prepare. If you’re not prepared the winters are hard living.

“I’m sure there is a lot of people worse off than us, people who didn’t have firewood with their wells out,” Dennis said.

Rhonda showed CBS13 pop-up lights they have in their bathroom to see what they are doing. The couple found creative ways to pass the time and chill out.

“I have Pepsi’s buried in the snow too,” Rhonda said.

PG&E has crews working around the clock, but snapped trees falling on lines is making it difficult.

“Trees were all down everywhere,” Rhonda said.

Dennis and Rhonda say they haven’t seen this much snow in years.

“Last big snowstorm like this was probably for five years ago,” Dennis said.

They’re grateful the power is back on, but fear the forecasted next round of storms.

“We’ll probably lose power in the next few days if the storm turns out to be what they say with the winds and rains,” Dennis said.

But they are prepared to ride it out together.

Pinewood elementary and Sierra Ridge middle school in Pollock Pines will also be closed due tomorrow because of all of this snow.