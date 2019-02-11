Elk Grove Parents Say School Officers Using Excessive ForceThis comes at a time when the district is facing a number of issues dealing with race and discrimination against its black student population.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Young People With Special Needs Given Royal Treatment At 'Night To Shine'It was a night to remember for local young people with developmental and other disabilities. In fact, it was a Night to Shine.

The Flash, Supergirl + 8 Other Primetime CW Shows Being Renewed For 2019-2020 SeasonThe CW Network announced Thursday it is renewing 10 of its prime time series for the 2019-2020 season.

Riverdale Spinoff, Nancy Drew & Lost Boys Series Receive Pilot Orders at The CWThe CW has ordered a pilots for a Riverdale spinoff titled Katy Keene, as well as Nancy Drew and an adaptation of the 1987 vampire film The Lost Boys. Read HERE for more info!

8-Year-Old Awarded For Saving Father’s Life During Shooting SpreeA shot was fired into Brian Pierce’s truck striking him in the chest. His daughter came to his rescue.

'Frozen', Unresponsive Cat Brought Back To Life By VeterinariansAn "essentially frozen and unresponsive" cat found buried under a mountain of snow in Montana has been saved.

3 Pa. Men Facing More Than 1,400 Counts Of Allegedly Having Sex With AnimalsThree Pennsylvania men are facing more than 1,400 counts of allegedly having sex with multiple animals.