



Will Smith is a blue floating genie in the latest trailer for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic “Aladdin.”

The new trailer was unveiled Sunday night during the GRAMMY Awards.

The movie, according to Disney, is a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the classic animated tale about a charming street rat Aladdin who is seen in the trailer reaching for the magic lamp inside the Cave of Wonders.

Cue Will Smith as a big, giant blue Genie emerging from the lamp amid a cloud of blue smoke.

“I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!” wrote Smith on his Instagram account right after the trailer aired.

The late Robin Williams voiced the original Genie in the 1992 classic animated version.

The trailer also features the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. It was met with mixed reactions:

Are we sure this is Will Smith as Genie from #Aladdin and not #Avatar? pic.twitter.com/5lQeYDUPEg — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 11, 2019

Aladdin is played by Mena Massoud, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

“Should he look like the genie or like Will Smith?” “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/54sRUKXiRB — American Antony Santos (@TheMikeTre) February 11, 2019

First look at Will Smith as the Genie in the up coming live action Aladdin pic.twitter.com/yFLxrVJXv2 — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) February 11, 2019

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie.

The live action “Alladin” hits theaters on May 24.