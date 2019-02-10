Looking For A Doomsday Bunker? This One Is For Sale In Vegas For $18MA house like no other is for sale in Las Vegas.

Young People With Special Needs Given Royal Treatment At 'Night To Shine'It was a night to remember for local young people with developmental and other disabilities. In fact, it was a Night to Shine.

More Than 120 Guests Freed After 5 Days At LodgeMore than 120 visitors and staff who were snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed, authorities said Friday.

New Exhibit Coming To The Sacramento Zoo Next WeekThe zoo announced Wednesday that the okapi exhibit will debut on Friday, Feb. 15.

Police Release Dramatic Red Light Violation Video To Warn Drivers Of DangersPolice in Citrus Heights are warning drivers to pay attention at intersections.

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Best Buy Employee Honored By Sheriff For Tackling FugitiveHe put his job on the line to help deputies catch a wanted suspect, and now this Best Buy employee is getting a special honor from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Buddy Hield Will Represent Sacramento Kings In NBA 3-Point ContestBuddy Hield will get a chance to participate in NBA All-Star weekend after all. "Buddy Buckets" was selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest the night before the game.

Garden Valley High Soccer Players Brush Off Game Day Gear TheftA local team stopped for food only to be targeted by thieves.