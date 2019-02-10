Aji Japanese Bistro
4361 Town Center Blvd. #111
El Dorado Hills
916.941.9181

“The Folsom Open”
Folsom Lake Browns Ravine
Blast off is at 6:30am and Weigh-in Starts at 2:00pm
https://docs.google.com/document/d/19mdrgJ3GuhKfQoVLF0rFVimPgmiDidWdRqiSr5DZEYU/edit

Fill the Boot for Burns
Intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights
Last Day: Feb. 10th (9am-4pm)
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/firefighters-fill-the-boot-for-burns-fundraiser/

I Heart Sacramento Zoo
Sacramento Zoo
3930 West Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

Admission:
General $16.50
Senior $15.50
Child (Age 2-11) $11.50
All Ages
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/i-heart-saczoo/

Granite Bay Jiu-Jitsu
4120 Douglas Blvd, Suite 309, Granite Bay

first class is always free
FREE self-defense for women & girls every Saturday at 11am
granitebayjiujitsu.com

Ciao Restaurant
390 N Sunrise Blvd., Roseville CA 95661
http://www.ciaopizzaroseville.com

Karting Swap Meet
Davis “Blue Max” Kart Club
24998 County Rd 102, Davis, CA 95618
Sunday, Feb 10th
Start time 9am

Try Sled Hockey For Free
February 10, 2019 check in at 5:30, Sled Clinic from 6-7:75pm
Oak Park Ice Rink
FREE
Joelle C. Speed, DDS
568 N Sunrise Ave #350, Roseville
http://www.smilegallerykidsdds.com
916.782.5503
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.