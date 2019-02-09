GM Offers $25,000 Reward For Information On Nooses And 'Whites-Only' Signs At Ohio PlantGeneral Motors is offering a $25,000 reward for information about nooses and "whites-only" signs being hung at its plant in Toledo, Ohio.

More Than 120 Guests Freed After 5 Days At LodgeMore than 120 visitors and staff who were snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed, authorities said Friday.

Dog Breaks Out Of House, Leads Police Back Home To Save Owner From Gas LeakA dog in Westchester County is being hailed a hero after breaking out of her home to save her owner’s life.

Best Buy Employee Honored By Sheriff For Tackling FugitiveHe put his job on the line to help deputies catch a wanted suspect, and now this Best Buy employee is getting a special honor from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Coach Fired After Photo Of Him Wearing Blackface Surfaces On Social MediaA coach and substitute teacher in Brown County, Indiana has been terminated after he posted a photo of himself wearing blackface on Halloween from ten years ago.

Exclusive: Stephon Clark's Children Sit Down For Interview Nearly A Year After Deadly ShootingIt's the side of the Stephon Clark story you haven't seen before. It's been nearly a year since the 22-year-old was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers. Meanwhile, his children have been kept largely out of the public eye.

Saturday's Show Info (2/9/19)

Police Release Dramatic Red Light Violation Video To Warn Drivers Of DangersPolice in Citrus Heights are warning drivers to pay attention at intersections.

Sacramento Christian Band Jesus Culture Nominated For GrammyJesus Culture formed in Redding in 1999 but gained momentum in Sacramento.

Repeat DUI Offenders In California Could Face Harsher PenaltiesRepeat DUI offenders could now face harsher penalties in California, including felony charges and a longer vehicle impoundment.