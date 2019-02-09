Race for Justice Valentine
Country Club Plaza
2310 Watt Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825
Schedule:
6:30am-7:50am: Race Day/Registration and Packet Pick Up
8am: 1/4 Mile Kids’ (Ages 0-5) Fun Run
8:10am: 1/2 Mile Kids’ (Ages 6-9) Fun Run
8:20am: 1/2 Mile Kids’ (Ages 10-12) Fun Run
8:35am: 4 Mile and 1.8 Mile Main Event;
10:00am: Awards Ceremony
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/race-for-justice-valentine-run-walk/
All-Star Weekend
Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17
Charlotte, North Carolina
Firefighters Burn Institute Safety Fair
Sunrise Mall Parking Lot
6041 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610
FREE — all ages
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/firefighters-burn-institute-safety-fair-2/
17th Annual Sacramento Invitational-Referee Registration
American River College
4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento, CA 95841
Saturday, February 9th (8am-5pm)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/17th-annual-sacramento-invitational-referee-registration-tickets-53509261642
Tickets at the ARC Gym, visit http://www.robinsonstkd.com
Second Saturday live glass blowing demonstration
Saturday, February 9th 6pm
204 23rd St Sacramento, CA 95816
COST: FREE, artwork for sale
facebook.com/events/372199713343965/
US Quidditch West Regional Championships
Maidu Regional Park
Saturday, Starting at 9am
Sunday. Starting at 8:30am
https://www.placertourism.com/media/press-releases/us-quidditch-west-regional-championships/
https://www.facebook.com/events/350998435638401/
National Bagel Day
Noah’s New York Bagels
FREE bagel and Shmear with purchase.
Michael Marks
916-825-5657
ypm2000@pacbell.net
The Total Health & Fitness Expo
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-5
The Randel Rundown
Instagram: @therandelrundown
therandelrundown.com
Cinderella Rags
Instagram: mrsjminer_cinderella_rags
cinderellarags.etsy.com
Senior Care Authority
916-226-5255
SeniorCareAuthority.com
Jonah Lavitt
Love & Dating Expert
http://www.jonahlavitt.com/
Chicago Fire Pizza
Sacramento, Folsom, Roseville, Elk Grove
https://chicagofire.com/
2019 Year of the Boar Celebration
Saturday, 2/9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Hiram Johnson High School, 6879 14th Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820
$6 Adult, $1 Child (under 12)
http://cnyca.net/php/
Raley Field Job Fair
400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento, CA 95691
Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Family-Friendly Maker Class
Next Classes Available at
smud.org/learn
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/family-friendly-maker-class-solar-pet-robot/