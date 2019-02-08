



— It was a night to remember for local young people with developmental and other disabilities. In fact, it was a Night to Shine.

The Night To Shine event, which was sponsored in part by former NFL star Tim Tebow, let young people who have faced their share of challenges leave their worries at the door.

As the rain came down and the limos glided by, guests arrived in style at the Horizon Church in Galt, feeling the love and the energy of what would be a night to remember.

One by one these young men and women with developmental disabilities strolled down the red carpet as rousing ovations filled the room.

Attendees came dressed to impress in sharp tuxes and silky smooth fancy gowns all donated for the event. In fact, everything for the party, including the food, picture booth, music and decorations, were donated.

Event he hair and makeup were complimentary. Talk about a foundation for building some serious self-esteem.

These partiers were busting some serious moves, and they weren’t alone. Other young people with special needs, 14 and up, were celebrating around the world.

Mindi Rold with Horizon Church said 650 churches host the event once a year. The Night to Shine is quickly becoming this church’s best night of the year.

“My heart is filled with so much love and I’ve never smiled this big in a long time just seeing the faces,” said Kevin Brown

Faces of pure joy and on a night truly filled with living in the moment.

While tonight was all about having fun, there was a serious side as well. Guests were introduced to special services available in the area to help make their lives a little easier.

Learn more about Night to Shine on the Tim Tebow Foundation website.