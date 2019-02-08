Daily List: 3 Cheap and Easy Valentine’s Day Ideas
Mas Taco
3535 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Sacramento
916.285.5754
https://www.mastacobar.com/

American Umma Fundraiser
Queen Sheba Restaurant
1704 Broadway
Sacramento
Saturday
12pm – 3pm
$100 Donation
https://www.gofundme.com/manage/american-umma-dope-covered-apparel-global-tour/donations
https://www.facebook.com/americanumma/?ref=settings
http://www.americanumma.com

THE KACHET LIFE
http://www.thekachetlife.com
Instagram: @thekachetlife

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream
Tonight-Sunday
Stockton Arena
248 W Fremont St.
Stockton
Tickets start at $20!
Purchase tickets by phone: 800-745-3000

25th ANNUAL FILL THE BOOT FOR BURNS DRIVE
Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place
Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights
RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY 5PM
Firefighter Burn Institute
http://www.ffburn.org

Aretha Franklin Tribute Featuring The Hamiltones
Friday, February 8
6pm-9pm
Delta College Atherton Theatre
Stockton
Free & Open to the Public
http://go.pacific.edu/blackhistory

Together Midtown
920 24th Street
Sacramento
(916) 833-4304
http://www.togethermidtown.com

