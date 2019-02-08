Daily List: 3 Cheap and Easy Valentine’s Day Ideas

https://ptmoney.com/cheap-valentines-day-ideas/

Mas Taco

3535 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento

916.285.5754

https://www.mastacobar.com/

American Umma Fundraiser

Queen Sheba Restaurant

1704 Broadway

Sacramento

Saturday

12pm – 3pm

$100 Donation

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/american-umma-dope-covered-apparel-global-tour/donations

https://www.facebook.com/americanumma/?ref=settings

http://www.americanumma.com

THE KACHET LIFE

http://www.thekachetlife.com

Instagram: @thekachetlife

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream

Tonight-Sunday

Stockton Arena

248 W Fremont St.

Stockton

Tickets start at $20!

Purchase tickets by phone: 800-745-3000

25th ANNUAL FILL THE BOOT FOR BURNS DRIVE

Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place

Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane

Citrus Heights

RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY 5PM

Firefighter Burn Institute

http://www.ffburn.org

Aretha Franklin Tribute Featuring The Hamiltones

Friday, February 8

6pm-9pm

Delta College Atherton Theatre

Stockton

Free & Open to the Public

http://go.pacific.edu/blackhistory

Together Midtown

920 24th Street

Sacramento

(916) 833-4304

http://www.togethermidtown.com