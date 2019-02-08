



— For three-year-old terrier mix Dicky, two days makes a world of difference. On Wednesday night firefighters pulled his lifeless body from a burning home on Mission Avenue.

“I thought he was dead because when they brought him out of the house he was limp. He was limp and his tongue was hanging down,” said Pamela Farmer, the caretaker at the home.

Dicky was not moving, breathing, and had no heartbeat as firefighters began CPR. They kept trying and as things began looking grim, they felt a heartbeat.

“There we go! Hello, bud! There we go. There we go,” said a firefighter at the scene.

This was the moment these firefighters will never forget. Dicky leaped to his feet, alive thanks to their hard work.

“He was in the emergency room yesterday for about four or five hours. And, he received oxygen and medications,” said Farmer. “And, since he’s been home he’s been eating and he’s been barking and running around like his usual self. He’s very special to me. I’ve had him since he was a month old.”

Farmer cares for the 90-year-old woman whose home caught fire. She watched CBS13’s story, showing the firefighters leaping into action.

“This helmet camera video shows the moment firefighters found the dog named Dicky under this bed. ‘Yeah, Dicky they found you under my bed,'” Farmer said.

Now, the main action for Dicky is taking a run around the backyard and enjoying some bites of homegrown “salad.”

There are no signs on his little body that he was so close to death such a short time ago. Dicky is now exactly where he belongs. Out of the fire, and back in these loving arms.