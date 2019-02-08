



— He put his job on the line to help deputies catch a wanted suspect, and now this Best Buy employee is getting a special honor from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Metildi was working at Best Buy on Jan. 11 when he saw the fugitive running from deputies. That’s when he decided to step in to help and tackled the suspect.

“I took him down, and then when he went to get up after I took him down, I just grabbed him real quick and pulled him down again,” Metildi said.

Metildi held the suspect down until deputies could make an arrest.

His employer, Best Buy, initially fired him after the incident for violating company policy. But after harsh backlash, the store offered Metildi his job back.

He will be awarded the Citizens Medal of Merit Monday by the Placer County Sheriff.