SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wells Fargo is experiencing outages this morning that are impacting online banking services and the mobile app.

Are you a @WellsFargo customer? Have you had any issues with the app or online banking this morning?@CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac https://t.co/OuXPcps11f — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) February 7, 2019

One customer wrote on Twitter that she couldn’t use her funds and transfers and direct deposits were declined.

The banking giant addressed the problem on social media, writing: “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”