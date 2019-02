Strangers Save San Francisco Couple Stranded In Snow For 5 DaysA San Francisco couple was rescued by complete strangers after being stranded in the snow for five days in the Mendocino National Forest.

Man Found Guilty Of Punching 85-Year-Old Man Who Later DiedNorthern California man has been convicted of fatally punching an 85-year-old man because he parked too close to his car at a gas station.

California State Workers May Get To Bring Infants To Work For First 6 MonthsThere's a new push at the State Capitol to allow state workers to bring their infants to work with them.

Missing Stockton Girl Returned Home SafelyPolice are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Stockton. They now say she may have run away.

School District Approved New LGBTQ Curriculum Amid Parental ProtestsElk Grove Unified School District unanimously decided to adopt new curriculum, including LGBTQ leaders, in updated textbooks.

Thursday's Show Info (2/7/19)

Critically Injured Victim Of Manteca Drive-By Shooting Had Turned Her Life AroundA teenage girl is in critical condition after being the victim of a drive-by shooting in Manteca.

Call Kurtis Investigates: Customers Demand Walmart Stop Locking Up Black Hair Care ProductsWe went undercover in three different stores; one on Florin Road in South Sacramento, one in West Sacramento, and one in Natomas.

Residents Digging Out Of Snow After 4 Days Of Winter AdvisorySeveral feet of snow trapped drivers, caused power outages, and canceled classes into Tuesday.

Family Thanks First Responders Who Saved Choking 18-Month-OldA family stopped by Rocklin fire station 25 to thank the first responders that helped save their daughter Genevieve last week.