



A Carmichael family dog had a close brush with death during a house fire, and the dramatic event was all caught on video.

Fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on Mission Avenue and Arden area on Wednesday evening. All of the occupants were able to get out of the home safely, except for “Dicky” the family dog.

Suffering from smoke inhalation, Dicky was brought out of the home and placed on the ground while firefighters conducted CPR. After he came to he was given oxygen, and moments later, Dicky was up and moving around.

1 lucky dog name “Dicky” was rescued by #MetroFire personnel on the #MissionAve house fire, and we were lucky enough to have been provided footage by a bystander who captured video of the rescue and first aid. pic.twitter.com/ppPW2t0cuL — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 7, 2019

First responders and “Good Samaritans” are protected by law if they help dogs and cats in an emergency. They can provide basic first aid for dogs and cats, including administering oxygen, giving mouth-to-snout ventilation, and bandaging a wound to stop bleeding.

First responders and those without medical training could already provide medical and non-medical care to humans without fear of civil liability; however, the same rules don’t apply to caring for domesticated pets in an emergency.