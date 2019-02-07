



— A game of bingo at a nursing home turned ugly Tuesday when two elderly women got into a “physical altercation” over a seat, authorities in Canada said.

Police responded to the altercation at a long-term care facility in Rideau Lakes, Ontario, a Canadian community of lakes near the New York border.

Tempers had flared when the two women — aged 79 and 86 — wanted to sit in the same seat and neither would stand down. Other residents soon got involved, turning the situation into somewhat of a brawl, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

No one was seriously injured or charged, officials said.

“It was certainly a rare call for us,” said police spokeswoman Sandra Barr, who has not been able to clarify whether or not bingo was finally played.