Snow Day: List Of School Closures Due To Weather WednesdaySeveral schools in the Sierra and Foothills have canceled school for Tuesday ahead of the winter weather. The list will be updated with schools as closures are announced.

Homicide Suspect From 2016 Arrested At US-Mexico BorderA suspect in a 2016 homicide was captured at the border Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Senior Losing Sleep Over Speed Bumps Sleeps In Road To Make His PointSenior makes his bed in road to draw attention to need for speed bumps.

Call Kurtis Investigates: Customers Demand Walmart Stop Locking Up Black Hair Care ProductsWe went undercover in three different stores; one on Florin Road in South Sacramento, one in West Sacramento, and one in Natomas.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Michael Bublé Announces Sacramento Stop On Sold- Out U.S. Tour This SummerMichael Bublé will perform at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, July 10.

Charlotte Russe Files For Bankruptcy And Will Close Nearly 100 StoresCharlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores, the company announced Monday.

Deputy Alan SanchezCody got coffee with a cop this morning. But this time, it was none other than former Good Day reporter Alan Sanchez. Alan is now San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sanchez.