Man Found Guilty Of Punching 85-Year-Old Man Who Later DiedNorthern California man has been convicted of fatally punching an 85-year-old man because he parked too close to his car at a gas station.

Girl, 11, Missing In StocktonPolice are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Stockton. They now say she may have run away.

Snow Day: List Of School Closures Due To Weather WednesdaySeveral schools in the Sierra and Foothills have canceled school for Tuesday ahead of the winter weather. The list will be updated with schools as closures are announced.

Sheriff: Fire At Auto Repair Shop In Rio Linda Was Honey Oil Lab Explosion; Suspect At LargeA fire sparked up overnight at an auto repair shop in Rio Linda. Firefighters say it was challenging to fight.

Senior Losing Sleep Over Speed Bumps Sleeps In Road To Make His PointSenior makes his bed in road to draw attention to need for speed bumps.

Call Kurtis Investigates: Customers Demand Walmart Stop Locking Up Black Hair Care ProductsWe went undercover in three different stores; one on Florin Road in South Sacramento, one in West Sacramento, and one in Natomas.

Fire Destroys Building At Lodi MarinaA building at Tower Park Marina in Lodi was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday night.

Homicide Suspect From 2016 Arrested At US-Mexico BorderA suspect in a 2016 homicide was captured at the border Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Person Struck, Killed By Car In South SacramentoA person is dead after being struck by a car in south Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

Critically Injured Victim Of Manteca Drive-By Shooting Had Turned Her Life AroundA teenage girl is in critical condition after being the victim of a drive-by shooting in Manteca.