STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Stockton.

Elianah Nhem was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on North Alvarado Street walking to school, but she never arrived, her parents tell police.

She’s described as 4 feet 10 inches, 100 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black crop top, dark jeans rolled up on the bottom to capri length, white Adidas tennis shoes and pink backpack.

She may have a gray sweater with her. She does not have a cell phone.

If you see her, you’re asked to contact Stockton Unified School District Police at 209 933-7085. Case: SUSD 19-0179.

You can also contact Stockton Police Department at 209 937-7911 Stockton PD #19-5027.