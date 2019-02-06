



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will pull double duty during NBA All-Star Weekend after getting selected to participate in the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Fox is averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.71 steals, and 31.5 minutes per game in his second NBA season. Fox has registered at least one steal in 21 of the last 22 games and has scored at least 20 points in 21 games this season. He is the youngest player in NBA history to tally a triple-double with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists (11/1/18 at Atlanta).

Fox will compete against:

Mike Conley (Memphis)

Luka Dončić (Dallas)

Nikola Jokić (Denver)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston)

Nikola Vučević (Orlando)

Trae Young (Atlanta)

Buddy Hield participated in the 2018 Skills Challenge. The only other Kings player in history to participate was DeMarcus Cousins in 2016 and 2017.

Fox will also play in the MTN Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.