



— A burglary trio is in big trouble tonight. Tracked down using their own stolen items. G-P-S making these alleged criminals look B-A-D.

Sacramento police caught them with the help of a GPS tracking app, installed in one of the very electronics equipment they allegedly stole. The three suspects, ages 18-20, are all under arrest after the alleged ill-conceived criminal act.

“It’s crazy,” Sacramento resident Nani Hankston said.

”It could have been their first job,” Sacramento resident Tamia Gadlin said.

Sacramento police were called to a Truxel Road shopping center after the car break-in. The victim reported thousands of dollars in electronics were taken from his vehicle. That victim told police his iPad, with the “Find My iPhone” app installed was showing the electronics location.

The suspects had no idea that wherever they went police could watch there every move.

“World’s dumbest criminal,” Gadlin said.

From Truxel Road In Natomas, police first tracked them to Reed Avenue in West Sacramento, where police tried taking them into custody. Only the trio took off, initially leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds around 100 mph before calling the pursuit off for public safety.

Besides, GPS was still showing their location, and at another stop in downtown Sacramento on Seavey Circle, police took the three into custody without incident.

“You know they found you once,” Gadlin said. “And then they find you again.”