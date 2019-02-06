CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 17: Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings passes the ball around Nicolas Batum #5 of the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on January 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)





SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Buddy Hield will get a chance to participate in NBA All-Star weekend after all. “Buddy Buckets” was selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest the night before the game.

Hield has made 180 third-pointers this season and is currently ranked fourth in the league, trailing only James Harden, Stephon Curry, and Paul George. As for three-point field goal percentage, Hield has a .460 average putting him third in the league. The guard has his at least one three-pointer in all but 3 games this season. More impressively, he’s tallied four or more three-pointers in 22 games, and six or more in 6 games.

Overall, the Bahama native is averaging 20.5 points (team-high and career-best), 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 31.5 minutes per game. Many thought he would get selected to be an All-Star Reserve but he was passed over.

Joining him in the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest are:

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Set Curry (Portland)

Danny Green (Toronto)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn)

Damian Lillard (Portland)

Khris Missleton (Milwaukee)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte)

Hield is the fifth Sacramento Kings player to participate in the 3-Point Contest.

Peja Stojakovic – 2002 (Winner), 2003 (Winner), 2004

Mitch Richmond – 1992, 1994

Jim Les – 1992

Danny Ainge – 1991

Hield was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Kings in 2017 as part of the DeMarcus Cousins deal. The Pelicans drafted him 6th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.