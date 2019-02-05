



— Warming shelters are open in Tuolumne County and the city of Manteca as the cold winter weather persists.

The Tuolumne County warming shelter is located at Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church 40 Forest Road, Sonora CA 95370. The center will be open and staffed from Tuesday through at least Thursday morning.

Beds will be available for those who wish to stay the night. Pets are not allowed at the shelter.

The Manteca warming shelter is located The Senior Center, at 295 Cherry Lane. The city said the shelter is scheduled to be open Tuesday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Please call the following hotline number for updated information: (209) 456-8080.

In El Dorado County, sheriff’s deputies went tent to tent to make sure homeless individuals were okay. The deputies handed out supplies including gloves and hats.

Sacramento has not opened any warming shelters. The city said there must be extreme cold/freeze warnings for three days, accompanied by temperatures of 32 degrees or lower at night before the city opens warming shelters.