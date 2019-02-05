TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tuolumne County Administrator’s office shared Tuesday that county offices will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday due to the high potential for hazardous travel conditions in the early morning.

The sheriff’s office said as the current storm systems leave the Motherlode, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s. The combination of snow accumulation and moisture on the roadways is expected to have a significant impact on travel overnight and into the morning.

While county offices will have a delayed opening Wednesday, public safety will continue to provide service and follow their regular schedules.

The office also said due to the wide-spread power outages and below freezing temperatures, the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is working on a plan for a warming shelter.

County officials urged residents to limit travel and to take necessary precautions if they must travel.