Daily List: Three Weather Terms That Don’t Even Sound Real
https://www.bustle.com/p/11-weird-weather-terms-that-honestly-dont-even-sound-real-7775309
Prom Dress Donation
Donate your gently used dresses, suits, shoes, accessories and other formal attire to any Library branch during regular business hours, through March 31
http://www.buttonupboutique.net
http://www.saclibrary.org/Events-Programs/Special-Events/Prom-Drive
Evan’s Kitchen & Catering
855 57th St, Sacramento
(916) 452-3896
Evan’s Kitchen & Catering
https://www.facebook.com/evanskitchen/
Bassil Kamas
Massage Therapist
http://www.bodyserenity.com/
Night To Shine
FEBRUARY 8TH
Hutchins Street Square
125 S. Hutchins St.
LODI
DIY Valentine’s Crafts
https://twomenandatruck.com/
http://www.dawnscorner.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopdawnscorner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdawnscorner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dawnscorner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dawnscornertv
PartyLite Candles & Frame: http://www.partylite.com/regional/home
Olive & Cocoa: https://www.oliveandcocoa.com/
Gear Beast: https://gearbeast.com/
Shots Box: https://shotsbox.com/
GoGo squeeZ: http://www.gogosqueez.com/
Marshalls: https://www.marshalls.com/
For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.
Mommy And Me Valentine @ Shades of Color Paint
It’s Mommy & Me time! All ages welcome.
Two Times: 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
Admission:
$10.00 advance reservation required by February 8th