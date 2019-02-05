A representative with the County Transportation division says two different studies were conducted in 2015 and 2016 after complaints of dangerous driving. But he said Dornajo Way doesn’t qualify for speed bumps because it’s 700 and not 1000 feet long and it’s a dead end street.

He said when engineers conducted the study, the average speed was 26 MPH. They ask citizens with complaints/reports of dangerous drivers to call the CHP. The CHP says it has a problem-oriented policing unit that deals with issues like this. They hosted a meeting Tues at 6 p.m. at Country Club Lanes.

If you would like to request a speed bump in your neighborhood, the Dept. of Transportation has this criterion:

Write a letter with 10 signatures

A Traffic Study will be conducted looking at speed, traffic volume and number of accidents

Street Must have at least 1000 feet of right of way.

Once Study is done, if it moves forward, the original person who made the complaint will get an inclusion letter

1-2 Years for installation