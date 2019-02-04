



— Five people are confirmed dead after a plane crashed into a home in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

The Orange County Fire Authority said two people with moderate injuries were transported to a local hospital following the crash.

Officials told CBS2/KCAL9 that the plane’s pilot — a male — was the only occupant of the plane.

#BREAKING Video from apparent plane crash in #YorbaLinda shows homes on fire, plane debris on street and sidewalks https://t.co/pEyuagN7YP pic.twitter.com/EUECFSKqva — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 3, 2019

The NTSB said Sunday evening that four people inside the home were also killed. The deceased were described as two males and two females.

The plane, described as a Cessna, went down on Crestknoll Drive, according to witness accounts at the scene. It was reported that the home was hosting a Super Bowl party at the time, though that remains unconfirmed.

The plane appeared to be in flames as it fell from the sky.

