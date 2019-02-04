POLLOCK PINES (CBS13/AP) – Heavy snowfall in the Sierra has led to some road and schools closures.

The California Department of Transportation is advising motorists to avoid traveling if possible because heavy snow is expected throughout Monday.

Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate in Colfax to the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions in higher elevations.

On Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Camino to 3 miles east of Pollock Pines.

A winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the past two days. Much more is expected through Tuesday.

Several high country schools have closed for the day: Camino Union School District, Pioneer Union School District, Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary, Mountain Creek Middle School.

Caltrans says traffic was held on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 for about two hours Monday after several cars crashed because of a jackknifed trailer truck near Vista Point.

Authorities over the weekend issued blizzard and avalanche warnings for the Sierra through Monday night.

