Daily List: Moving in Together? Three Questions to Ask Before Shacking Up
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/questions-to-ask-before-moving-in-together_n_5b9a99a9e4b01151973bd66e

Super Bowl LIII
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday, Feb. 3
Game Start Time: 3:30pm
On CBS13
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/superbowl/

St. Francis vs. Davis High School Basketball
DATE & TIME Thursday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m. (Boys Game at 7:30 p.m.)
LOCATION Golden I Center, Downtown Sacramento
COST $20
http://www.GoTroubies.com

Capital Confections
2605 El Paseo Lane
Sacramento 95821

25th ANNUAL FILL THE BOOT FOR BURNS DRIVE
Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place
Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY 5PM
FIREFIGHTER BURN INSTITUTE
http://www.ffburn.org

GOLDEN 1 CENTER
https://www.golden1center.com/

