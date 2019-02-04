SAN JOQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect in a 2016 homicide was captured at the border Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Antonio Prado was wanted for the Aug. 16, 2016 homicide of Antonio Hernandez, who was shot multiple times in Stockton. The shooting happened n the 1800 block of E. Clover Lane. Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives determined that Prado had escaped to Mexico shortly after the shooting. Officials said Prado remained in Mexico until Saturday when he attempted to re-enter the U.S. and was taken into custody at the border on the homicide warrant.

Prado was booked into the San Diego County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County to face homicide charges.