



— Many Camp Fire survivors have already moved away from Butte County after the devastation. To keep in touch, survivors started contributing to a google map with their new location.

Each heart on the map represents at least one relocated Camp Fire survivor. Survivors are spread across the United States with many concentrated in the Central Valley and at least one in Hawaii.

The map is a “labor of love” by David Forsyth, an administrator of the Camp Fire Survivors Facebook Page. The Facebook page is a place for survivors to share their story with each other and stay connected as they move around the US.