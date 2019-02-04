



— Have you ever wondered what happens after you click “buy” on Amazon? Now’s your chance to find out. The company is offering public tours of its fulfillment center in Tracy.

On one of the first tours of the fulfillment center since the company officially opened its doors to the public Feb. 1, Ellen Fuhrman brought her kids after reading about the robots used in the facility.

The tours are free to anyone six-years-old or older. They’re held twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be booked online on the company’s website.

Elk Grove resident Rick Close saw a special on 60 Minutes about the fulfillment centers and wanted to see it firsthand.

So far, visitors say the tour does not disappoint.

“It’s very impressive. I’m just blown away,” Close said.

As soon as visitors check in for their scheduled tour, they’re exposed to the 1.1 million square foot facility, which is the equivalent of 28 football fields. The center has more than 20 miles of conveyor belts carrying customer’s cargo.

“We know a lot of people have their minds set on how Amazon is or isn’t,” said tourist specialist Dani Tafoya. “I love it here. It’s so exciting to be able to share that with people every single day.”

During the program’s soft launch in January, more than 600 students from Stockton, Tracy, and Ripon took a tour.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity and it’s a great thing for us to show off one of our flagship businesses. A leader in industry,” said Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman.

The company plans to launch a similar program at its Sacramento Distribution Center sometime this spring.