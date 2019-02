Speaker Sparks Outrage After Dressing In Blackface To Teach Lesson African Missionary WorkIt was supposed to be a Bible school lesson, instead it became a much bigger lesson for the entire community.

Customers Have A Bone To Pick With Man Who Walked Out Of Restaurant Without Paying, Steak In HandPlenty of people are now stepping up, willing to pay for the meal after the customer bailed on his bill.

New Plan Would Create 134 Units Of Permanent Housing For The Homeless DowntownA new housing plan for the homeless could create 180 units of permanent housing in Downtown Sacramento and Citrus Heights.

Caught On Camera: Suspected Porch Pirate Waits Too Long To Cover FaceA suspected porch pirate in Yuba City waited a few seconds too long to cover his face before grabbing a package off of a front porch.

Davis Girls Officially Joining The Ranks Of Boy ScoutsFor the first time in history, girls between 11 and 17 can officially join the Boy Scouts.

California Plastic Straw Ban Gets One Step Closer To Becoming LawSit-down restaurants in California may soon stop providing disposable plastic straws with drinks unless customers request them.

The Biggest Rivalry In Atlanta On Super Bowl Weekend Has Nothing To Do With FootballAtlanta is gearing up for one of the biggest battles the dirty South has ever seen. The soft drink showdown: Coke vs. Pepsi.

Demolition At Abandoned Mall Makes Way For Wilton Rancheria Casino And Resort A local Native American tribe is excited to see walls coming down so they can build them back up.

‘Good Day Sacramento’ Anchor Marianne McClary Has A Major AnnouncementLongtime Good Day Sacramento anchor Marianne McClary has a major announcement to make.