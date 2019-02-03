



— Police in Stockton are looking for answers after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night.

It happened on the 2300 block of Sandalwood Drive.

The man was reportedly outside a house when family members say they heard gunshots and a vehicle taking off.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377. Callers can remain anonymous.