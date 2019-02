PLUMAS LAKE (CBS13) — A Plumas Lake family captured a reported package theft on their home security camera.

The video shows a man, who was with an accomplish in black Chevy Colorado, walk up to their porch and take some boxes.

The family says it was home at the time of the incident but did not hear anything.

Fortunately, the thief only got away with snacks, pacifiers, and a stuffed animal.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.