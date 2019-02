Caught On Camera: Suspected Porch Pirate Waits Too Long To Cover FaceA suspected porch pirate in Yuba City waited a few seconds too long to cover his face before grabbing a package off of a front porch.

Demolition At Abandoned Mall Makes Way For Wilton Rancheria Casino And Resort A local Native American tribe is excited to see walls coming down so they can build them back up.

Customers Have A Bone To Pick With Man Who Walked Out Of Restaurant Without Paying, Steak In HandPlenty of people are now stepping up, willing to pay for the meal after the customer bailed on his bill.

Heavy Snow Storms Expected In The Sierra This WeekendIt’s the arrival of this series of storms forecast to wreak havoc, through the weekend and beyond.

California May Add A New Ethnic Studies High School Graduation RequirementCalifornia high school students may need to start taking a one semester class in ethnic studies in order to graduate.

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

All California Cars Must Have License Plates Starting January 1Starting January 1 any car bought or leased and driven off a car dealership lot must have temporary license plates.

Michael Bublé Announces Sacramento Stop On Sold- Out U.S. Tour This SummerMichael Bublé will perform at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, July 10.

