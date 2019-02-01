The CW Network announced Thursday it is renewing 10 of its prime time series for the 2019-2020 season.

The series being renewed for the 2019-2020 broadcast year include:

Charmed

Legacies

Arrow

Black Lightning

Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

Riverdale

Supergirl

Supernatural

Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” said network president Mark Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”