Filed Under:Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies, Legends Of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash

The CW Network announced Thursday it is renewing 10 of its prime time series for the 2019-2020 season.

The series being renewed for the 2019-2020 broadcast year include:

  • Charmed
  • Legacies
  • Arrow
  • Black Lightning
  • Legends of Tomorrow
  • Dynasty
  • The Flash
  • Riverdale
  • Supergirl
  • Supernatural

Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” said network president Mark Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.