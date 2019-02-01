#MarianneMemories: A Look Back At Marianne McClary's CareerIt's Throwback Thursday, so it's only fitting to take a look back at our anchor Marianne McClary's career in news.

‘Good Day Sacramento’ Anchor Marianne McClary Has A Major AnnouncementLongtime Good Day Sacramento anchor Marianne McClary has a major announcement to make.

Where's The Beef? Search On For Man Who Stole Porterhouse Steak From Oakdale RestaurantThe House of Beef in Oakdale is looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a steak from their restaurant.

Unusual Suspect Breaks Into Second Story Window Of Elk Grove HomeThe intruder, a wild turkey, was recovered from the home with only minor injuries.

Selling Appointments At The DMV May Soon Be IllegalSelling your appointment at the DMV may soon be against the law.

The Bread Store Closing Its Doors To Make Room For Cannabis DispensaryA popular bakery is closing its doors in Midtown, disappointing many fresh bread fans.

Check Your Trees: Winter Storm Could Bring Many Trees DownA winter storm warning will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and last until Monday at 10 p.m.

Michael Bublé Announces Sacramento Stop On Sold- Out U.S. Tour This SummerMichael Bublé will perform at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, July 10.

Thursday's Show Info (1/31/19)

Marianne McClaryMarianne McClary is one of the original Good Day players! She hosts Good Day Sacramento Monday-Friday.