Courtney tells us about a new skincare line Honey Belle and an amazing jade roller for your face.
Superbowl Swag
Ashley Williams tells us where to find the perfect Super Bowl swag and quizzes some of the staff on their knowledge of the event.
Aloha Friday
Jordan gives us the word of the day for Aloha Friday.
Roller Derby Pt.2
Cody is back with the Lockford Liberators playing a pick-up game of Roller Derby and tries to keep his balance.
Project Kindness
Alisa Becerra is Live at Theodore Judah Elementary School where they built a bench and a step towards ending bullying.
SHOW INFO
Latest
Friday's Show Info (2/1/19)
Thursday's Show Info (1/31/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (1/30/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (01/29/19)
Monday's Show Info (1/28/19)
Heart of Te Fiti Scavenger Hunt Contest
February 1, 2019 at 8:00 am