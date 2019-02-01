



– Friday marks a special occasion for girls all over the country. For the first time in history, girls between 11 and 17 can officially join the Boy Scouts. The organization made the decision back in 2017 to allow girls to earn the same merit badges as the boys.

“We should be able to compete together because neither of us is better than the other!” said 13-year-old Amara O’Brien.

O’Brien has been with Girl Scout Troop 625 since she was five-years-old. And now she’s excited to be a part of Troop 1625 with Scouts BSA.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting forever and ever and ever,” said 12-year-old Sarah Boyd.

But that wait is over and the Davis troop full of middle school students will now take on a slew of physical challenges: pushups, running, sit-ups, etc. And all of it is leading up to becoming an Eagle Scout.

“They can do everything that the boys can do,” said Brian Meux, Troop 1625’s leader. “My daughter is going to get to have the same experience I had as a scout. And that’s very exciting for me.”

Meux has been taking these girls on adventures since they were 6.

“He is like so excited,” said his daughter Melissa Meux. “He will squeal like a little girl sometimes when talking about it!”

And now he’ll guide the girls towards merit badges in everything from rock climbing to swimming.

“We get to learn shotgun shooting, archery and all that kind of stuff,” Melissa said.

But Troop 1625 isn’t leaving behind its roots as Girl Scout Troop 625.

“We still do both Just a wonderful opportunity for them to participate in both curriculums,” said Betsy Meux, another Troop 1625 leader.

A challenge that Boyd isn’t afraid to tackle.

“Oh, I will make time!” she said. “I’ll make all the time I need”

Initially, the girls had planned to go snow camping this weekend to celebrate but canceled because of the weather. But in two weeks Troop 1625 will join other Davis groups for their first official camping event in Davis.