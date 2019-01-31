It’s the news that made all of Good Day cry. Marianne McClary is retiring on February 22. Executive Producer Morgan got real with Marianne about her 23 years on the show and the moment that made her laugh the hardest.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.