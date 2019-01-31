Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Michael Buble
MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 04: Singer Michael Buble performs live on stage during the Telekom Street Gigs at Wappenhalle on December 4, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images)


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” No, it’s not Christmas, but Michael BublÃ© is coming to town for a show at the Golden 1 Center.

Singer Michael BublÃ© will be coming to the Golden 1 Center on July 10 as part of his sold-out tour.

READ: Kings And Bogle Vineyards Release ‘Proud Roots’ 2016 Vintage Red Wine

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. for BublÃ©’s July 10 concert. Every ticket purchased at Golden1Center.com includes a standard CD or digital copy of BublÃ©’s new album Love. 

The first leg of BublÃ©’s tour is sold our from Tampa to Tacoma, Sacramento is one of the ten additional shows that have been added for fans.

For more information, visit Golden1Center.com.

Find the Heart of Te Fiti