MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 04: Singer Michael Buble performs live on stage during the Telekom Street Gigs at Wappenhalle on December 4, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images)





â€” No, it’s not Christmas, but Michael BublÃ© is coming to town for a show at the Golden 1 Center.

Singer Michael BublÃ© will be coming to the Golden 1 Center on July 10 as part of his sold-out tour.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. for BublÃ©’s July 10 concert. Every ticket purchased at Golden1Center.com includes a standard CD or digital copy of BublÃ©’s new album Love.

The first leg of BublÃ©’s tour is sold our from Tampa to Tacoma, Sacramento is one of the ten additional shows that have been added for fans.

For more information, visit Golden1Center.com.