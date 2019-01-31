



â€” Sacramento’s hometown heroes have been granted French citizenship for their role in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015.

Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos, and Anthony Sadler were naturalized at a ceremony Thursday in Sacramento.

The three were traveling aboard a train in France when they tackled a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train.