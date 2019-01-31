‘Good Day Sacramento’ Anchor Marianne McClary Has A Major AnnouncementLongtime Good Day Sacramento anchor Marianne McClary has a major announcement to make.

Report: Some Popular Juices May Contain Heavy Metals Harmful To ChildrenA new report says some popular juices may contain heavy metals.

Golden Road Brewery Could Lose License After Allegedly Serving A MinorThe Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said this past October a minor either bought or received a beer from Golden Road on L Street.

New Plan Would Create 134 Units Of Permanent Housing For The Homeless DowntownA new housing plan for the homeless could create 180 units of permanent housing in Downtown Sacramento and Citrus Heights.

Driver Accused Of Intentionally Hitting 4 People Near Modesto ParkPolice have identified the man accused of hitting several people with his vehicle in Modesto.

Unmanned Plane Crashes At Modesto AirportA small plane has crashed at Modesto Airport, according to reports.

Cancer Cure Just One Year Away, Scientists ClaimIsraeli scientists claim they may have finally found the cure for cancer and it will be available within a year.

Homeless Students May Be Allowed To Sleep In Cars Overnight At California Community CollegesCalifornia Community Colleges may need to start providing special parking for homeless students who live in their cars.

Mule Creek State Prison Warden Target Of Federal InvestigationMule Creek State Prison warden Joe Lizarraga is under federal investigation, CDCR confirms.

Drivers, Lawmakers Call For Attorney General To Investigate California’s Sky High Gas PricesLawmakers and drivers alike are calling on the state Attorney General to investigate the cause of California’s gas prices.