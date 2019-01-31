



â€” Two weeks after a father of six was caught in the crossfire of an officer-involved shooting in Placer County, a local car dealership is helping fix up the truck he nearly died in.

Brian Pierce got to see his fixed-up truck Thursday after Reliable Buick GMC Cadillac removed the remnants of his near-death experience.

A few weeks ago, Pierce’s silver GMC truck was a little beat up, much like he was after being shot in the collar bone while driving with his daughter.

The Loomis resident was picking up his 8-year-old daughter from basketball practice when investigators say Stanley Stepanski went on an hour-long shooting spree in Placer County.

Stepanski killed a 93-year-old woman at her house and struck Pierce in a driveby. In a brave move, Pierce’s daughter helped compress his wound until they got to a fire station for help.

Fast-forward to Thursday, help came in a different way, from Reliable Buick GMC Cadillac in Roseville.

“It was kind of one of those, we, his friends and family, would really kind of like to get his truck back up and running so when he gets out of the hospital – boom – his truck is ready to go,” said Jeremy Cappalo with the Dealership.

The work took countless hours as Cappalo said they repaired mirrors, a window, and cleaned up the interior from the aftermath of the shooting.

This generous gift is helping a local dad steer a new path with a whole new perspective.

“Some people say I need to trade in the vehicle and get a new one… now it’s bad luck. But I got shot in the chest and I’m alive. I think I’ll stick with this one for a while,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the dealership did such a great job on his truck, he joked it has not been this clean since he bought it.

The gunman, 48-year-old Stanley Stepanski of Montana, was shot and killed by officers the night of the shooting spree.