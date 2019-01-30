Daily List: 3 Things Turning 30 in 2019
https://www.rd.com/culture/things-that-will-turn-30-in-2019/
Homeless Packs
https://homelessperiodproject.org/
Ice Blocks Guideshop
1710 R Street, Suite 140
Sacramento, California 95811
916.441.1593
bonobos.com/guideshop
jlacuesta@bonobos.com
Super Bowl LIII
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday, Feb. 3
Game Start Time: 3:30pm
On CBS13
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/superbowl/
Happy Lemon
http://www.happy-lemon.com/en/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Under The Jello Mold
Fri Feb 8th at 7 pm
Sofia Tsakopoulos Center For The Arts
https://underthejellomold.com
Terra Cottage Collective
Grand Opening
Saturday, Feb 2nd 11-6
426 Vernon Street
free
terracottageshop.com
Farm2Fork Live
Women on the Line: Leading in the Food Space
Friday Feb 1
8am-10:30am
Milagro Centre
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael
Breakfast & panel discussion
To learn more, visit http://www.valleyvision.org.
Baubles And Soles
http://www.baublesandsoles.com
Instragram: @baublesandsoles