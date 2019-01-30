New Plan Would Create 134 Units Of Permanent Housing For The Homeless DowntownA new housing plan for the homeless could create 180 units of permanent housing in Downtown Sacramento and Citrus Heights.

Police: Thieves Steal 32 Laptops From Stockton SchoolA Stockton school was targeted by thieves who reportedly stole 32 laptops and a projector from a classroom.

Golden Road Brewery Could Lose License After Allegedly Serving A MinorThe Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said this past October a minor either bought or received a beer from Golden Road on L Street.

Cancer Cure Just One Year Away, Scientists ClaimIsraeli scientists claim they may have finally found the cure for cancer and it will be available within a year.

Mule Creek State Prison Warden Target Of Federal InvestigationMule Creek State Prison warden Joe Lizarraga is under federal investigation, CDCR confirms.

Report: Some Popular Juices May Contain Heavy Metals Harmful To ChildrenA new report says some popular juices may contain heavy metals.

Drivers, Lawmakers Call For Attorney General To Investigate California’s Sky High Gas PricesLawmakers and drivers alike are calling on the state Attorney General to investigate the cause of California’s gas prices.

Homeless Students May Be Allowed To Sleep In Cars Overnight At California Community CollegesCalifornia Community Colleges may need to start providing special parking for homeless students who live in their cars.

City Proposes Housing Homeless In Large Tents At Light Rail StationSacramento city leaders are looking at new ways to create housing for the homeless, and it could include setting up large tents at a local light rail station.

Sideshows Thinning Law Enforcement Resources Around SacramentoThere's a growing concern over the dangers of street sideshows in the Sacramento region.