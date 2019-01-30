SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A popular bakery is closing its doors in Midtown, disappointing many fresh bread fans.

CBS13 talked to community members Wednesday, who reacted to the news that The Bread Store is going out of business, and the controversial company set to take its place.

Longtime customers at The Bread Store are getting a slice of reality. The bakery and cafe is permanently closing in a week.

“It sucks. A lot of people are let down,” said employee Adam Kong.

“I’m sad because this is our go-to for artisan bread, we’ll have to find a new place,” said customer Meghan O’Neill.

The bakery has been in business for 29 years at their J Street location in Midtown Sacramento. They’re famous for their focaccia and other fresh bread that are baked daily in a walk-in oven.

“It’s actually really sad because these people have been coming here for a long time. Some of them, we know their order as soon as they walk in,” said employee Celene Reden.

Reden has been breaking the bread news to customers.

“A lot of us are going to cry possibly at the end, but I feel like The Bread Store brought a lot of happiness to people so we have to remember that too,” Reden said.

The new cannabis store will add rear fencing and have onsite security. Owners say they hope to contribute to the thriving Midtown economy and community.